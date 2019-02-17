People flocked from far and wide to enjoy the various aspects at this year's Central Otago A&P Show, one of many in the area taking place in the coming weeks.

Show-goers, who ventured to the Omakau Domain for the festivities on Saturday, were treated to a range of displays and activities, including woodchopping, shearing and a fashion parade.

The day was a successful one for many entrants, including Andrew and Tracy Paterson, of Matakanui Station, after they won champion titles in the fleece, ewe and ram categories.

"We're very pleased," Mr Paterson said.

Mrs Paterson said their success would not have been possible without their entire team.

Advertisement

"The thanks goes to all our staff because we couldn't do any of this without [them]."

Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand president Geoff Smith also attended this year's show.

He was particularly impressed by the "strong representation" within the sheep section and the home industries categories.

"It's been a great show."

The A&P show circuit will continue in Ranfurly on Wednesday, Roxburgh on Friday and Saturday and Wanaka on March 8-9.