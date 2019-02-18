Farm manager Joel Chambers had a weekend to remember at the Omatane-Kawhatau Collie Club's 84th annual sheep dog trials.

Chambers, who manages Lance Kelly's farm at Omatane, Taihape, where the trials were held, won his first open huntaway event with Karn at the trials on February 8-9. He made a clean sweep of it, winning the maiden and intermediate as well in the straight hunt.

Club president Marcus Totman was very pleased with the record number of entries, with 246 runs put through the hunt courses.

The lambs on the heads had been worked during the week leading up to the trial, but handled better on the Saturday even though most of the placegetters were there on Friday.

Some competitors were disappointed after some excellent runs to the pen failed to yard.

Results

Class 1: 1, G Walker & Lou 97pts; 2, H Parkinson & Check 96.5; 3, J Shrubsall & Whip 96.25; 4, G Wellington & Rachel 96; 5, K Oliver & Shy 95.75.

Intermediate: T McDonald & Possum 95.25.

Maiden: D Haugh & Jack 94.5.

Class 2: 1, J Harvey & Bob 97.5; 2, L Rau & Dixie 95.5; 3, G Wellington & Murphy 95; 4, J Bartlett & Honk 93; 5, W Schmidt & Polly 92.25.

Intermediate: J Bartlett & Bluey 90.

Maiden: D Haugh & Jack 85.

Class 3: 1, D Stuart & Turk 98; 2, J Alford & Tess 96.5; 3, C Johns & Rum 96; 4, S Stalker & Monk 95.75; 5, J Smales & Sing 95.5.

Class4: J Chambers & Karn 96.5; 2, J Alford & Tess 96; 3, T MacDonald & Dozy 95.5; 4, D Stuart & Jazz 95; 5, A Coleman & Pepper 94.5.

Intermediate: J Chambers & Karn 96.5.

Maiden: J Chambers & Karn 96.5.

Wanganui Centre president Paul Evans, of Ohingaiti, penning with Richie.