Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay chats to Natalie Lindsay and Nikki Brown who are racing the length of India in a tuk-tuk to raise funds for Farmstrong.

On with the show:

Julian Raine:

We talk to the former president of Horticulture NZ about the two big stories of the day – the Tasman region running out of water and the Queensland Fruit Fly incursion.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says some rain is coming - he's just not sure where, when and how much!

Natalie Lindsay and Nikki Brown:

We catch up with two of three young Southland women who are heading to India, to race the length of the country in a tuk-tuk as a part of the "Rickshaw Run", to raise funds and awareness for Farmstrong.

Peter Nation and Graeme Smith:

Today's panel features the chief executive of Fieldays and a new board member who's clocked up more than three decades experience at our the biggest rural event on the farming calendar.

Te Radar:

The voice of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year reviews the Otago Southland regional final held on Saturday, where Wyndham sheep and beef farmer Matt McRae took the top honours.