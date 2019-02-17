Just over 1260 steers were sold for sound prices at the Dannevirke and Pahiatua Cattle Fair on Thursday February 14.
These prices reflected the excellent condition of the stock, according to livestock agents from Carrfields and PGG Wrightsons. Roger Watts of Carrfields said he estimated stock were 25-30kg heavier than normal.
Prices stayed up through the sale. The average price per kilo of 18-month steers was $3 10/kilo and for 2.5-year steers at $2.80.
Top price in the sale of $2005/head for 20 2.5-year-old steers went to Wiha Farms of Oringi, the top Angus price for 2.5 year olds of $1775/head going to TF & PA Deighton. The majority of 2.5 year olds cleared $1600/head, lower prices generally for the non-Angus breeds.
The market was also strong for the 18-month steers. The best steers reached $1600/head with the top being SC Herbert's two pens of 27 SimmentalX steers.
Prices ranged down to $1100/head the average being close to $1450/head.