Just over 1260 steers were sold for sound prices at the Dannevirke and Pahiatua Cattle Fair on Thursday February 14.

These 2.5-year-old Angus steers sold for the top Angus price of $1775/head.

These prices reflected the excellent condition of the stock, according to livestock agents from Carrfields and PGG Wrightsons. Roger Watts of Carrfields said he estimated stock were 25-30kg heavier than normal.

Prices stayed up through the sale. The average price per kilo of 18-month steers was $3 10/kilo and for 2.5-year steers at $2.80.

These muscular 2.5-year-old Angus on their way into the sale sold for $1610/head.

Top price in the sale of $2005/head for 20 2.5-year-old steers went to Wiha Farms of Oringi, the top Angus price for 2.5 year olds of $1775/head going to TF & PA Deighton. The majority of 2.5 year olds cleared $1600/head, lower prices generally for the non-Angus breeds.

The market was also strong for the 18-month steers. The best steers reached $1600/head with the top being SC Herbert's two pens of 27 SimmentalX steers.

Prices ranged down to $1100/head the average being close to $1450/head.