THE COUNTRY

It's Friday and it's time for Farmlands Footy. Jamie catches up with Joe Wheeler and Stephen Donald on today's show, and the rugby theme continues with former All Blacks captain Graham Mourie.

Lisa Murray:

Our Met Service forecaster says expect the dry to largely continue for the next week.

Graham Mourie:

We talk farming, footy and conservation with a former All Blacks captain who's standing for the board of the QEII National Trust.

Geoff Gwyn:

MPI's Director of Response for M. bovis updates the status of the fight against the cattle disease, saying complete eradication could be five years away.

Jeremy Rookes and Jason Uden:

Today's panel features two farming folk from different sides of the farm track, as discuss the weather, climate change, M. bovis and capital gains tax.

Joe Wheeler and Stephen Donald:

Courtesy of Farmlands, fans of farming and footy, we kick off our coverage of 2019 Super Rugby with a broken-down former Highlander and a legendary white battler.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the axing of tenure review and he warns of the potentially dire consequence of our cooling relationship with China.


Listen to the full show below:

