The fire risk across most regions, including the Bay of Plenty, is now extreme, and in response, and Fire and Emergency is asking the public to be vigilant.

Fire bans are in place in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty/Central North Island, Christchurch City and Banks Peninsular, Nelson, Marlborough and Central Otago.

Restricted Fire Seasons are in place in most other areas of the country.

Fire and Emergency's Principal Advisor Fire Risk Management Peter Gallagher said the extreme fire risk was the result of long periods without significant rain, and abundant spring vegetation growth that had now dried off.

Advertisement

"We are not expecting to see a significant change in fire danger in the next two to four weeks. These very dry conditions increase the chance of a single spark creating a large fire.

"We're asking the public to stop and think before they undertake certain activities outside, and to remain vigilant," he said.

Fire prevention advice

• Call 111 if you see any signs of fire or suspicious activity.

• Go to http://www.checkitsalright.nz/ for fire season status and rules relating to outdoor fires.

• Do not mow long, dry grass if there's a chance of hitting a rock. If a mower's metal blades hit even a tiny rock, it can cause a spark and ignite a fire.

• Take extreme care when performing hot work outdoors, such as grinding, welding or metal cutting.

- Supplied copy