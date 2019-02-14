It's Valentine's Day so it's only fitting you'll love today's show. Plus - today Jamie talks relationships with Simon Bridges.
On with the show:
Andrew Hoggard:
The Vice President of Federated Farmers comments on the Nelson fires, a traffic light farm management system and the proposed M.bovis levy of 3.9c/kgMS.
Simon Bridges:
We catch up with the National Party leader in South Canterbury to talk about relationships: with China, Jami-Lee Ross, Winston Peters and his wife Natalie.
Cameron Bagrie:
The independent economist comments on yesterday's OCR announcement from the Reserve Bank, a cold shoulder from China and whether the world economy is getting wobbly.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks about the North Queensland flooding, the dust cloud coming across the Tasman and the farming video that went viral on social media from Casey Treloar.
Listen to today's episode below: