It's Valentine's Day so it's only fitting you'll love today's show. Plus - today Jamie talks relationships with Simon Bridges.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The Vice President of Federated Farmers comments on the Nelson fires, a traffic light farm management system and the proposed M.bovis levy of 3.9c/kgMS.

Simon Bridges:

We catch up with the National Party leader in South Canterbury to talk about relationships: with China, Jami-Lee Ross, Winston Peters and his wife Natalie.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist comments on yesterday's OCR announcement from the Reserve Bank, a cold shoulder from China and whether the world economy is getting wobbly.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the North Queensland flooding, the dust cloud coming across the Tasman and the farming video that went viral on social media from Casey Treloar.