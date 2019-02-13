New Zealand Avocado will present a bid to host the 2023 World Avocado Congress (WAC) event in New Zealand at this year's WAC in Columbia.

Held every four years in different countries, the World Avocado Congress would take place over four days, bringing over 2000 of the brightest minds in avocados including growers, researchers, marketers, tech innovators and investors from around the world to New Zealand.

"The New Zealand Avocado industry has experienced real growth with excellent returns resulting in significant new investment into the industry. This is our chance to showcase the industry and celebrate avocados here in New Zealand," says NZ Avocado chief executive officer Jen Scoular.

"New Zealand has developed an amazing horticulture industry with impressive innovation, and is committed to offering our global avocado friends what may be a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit our stunning country."

NZ Avocado chairman Tony Ponder acknowledged the opportunity for the industry and for New Zealand in seeking the hosting rights.

"It is a terrific opportunity for our own growers to attend a world event, network with some of the largest producers in the world and learn first-hand about current and emerging innovation and technology," says Ponder.

Tourism New Zealand has come forward to support the bid.

"Tourism New Zealand is fully supportive of the New Zealand Avocado Growers' Association's bid to host the World Avocado Congress in 2023," says Tourism New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall.

"Events like this benefit New Zealand by bringing together local and international experts whose knowledge and experience will help boost the New Zealand avocado industry while also showcasing our expertise in this sector on the world stage," he said.

"The avocado industry employs thousands of New Zealanders, providing jobs across the country. The congress will provide access to global science and innovation that can be used to further grow the sector, benefiting the country and New Zealanders."

The purpose of the World Avocado Congress is to expand knowledge and is a great opportunity for growers and industry professionals to hear about the changing global avocado landscape.

If successful, this will be the first time New Zealand has hosted the event.