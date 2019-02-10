This week farmers will gather to help plan the direction of Federated Farmers policy teams.

Federated Farmers is holding two very massive get-togethers for their Dairy and Meat & Wool Councils to discuss policy programmes.

Both gatherings are to take place against the back drop of Brexit, trade wars, climate change, impending local body elections here in New Zealand and a federal election for one of our nearest trading partners, Australia.

Feds Dairy is expected to maintain a strong focus on the Mycoplasma bovis response, including compensation for those impacted and prevention of further biosecurity incursions.

The spotlight will also be shone on proposed changes to the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act.

Federated Farmers Dairy chairperson Chris Lewis. Photo / Supplied

Federated Farmers Dairy chairperson Chris Lewis said dairy was in exciting times.

"We, as a collective, are moving forward to exceed public expectations as technology allows. We now need to meet as a group to plan for challenges and to make sure we are bringing everyone along.

"Where there may be gaps we want to put in place processes where we can help pick a farmer up who might not have all the tools at their fingertips."

Feds Meat & Wool is expected to start tackling major issues around kite-flying the idea of introducing a levy on producers.

The argument backing the introduction is that a levy would pay for research for the industry and lifting the profile of the very much under pressure strong wool section.

Another issue is the turning of the tides on plastic.

Federated Farmers Meat & Wool spokesperson Miles Anderson. Photo / Supplied

As the public become much more environmentally aware and, for those that can afford to, alter their purchasing decisions to match their concerns, how wool is placed to meet demand for an alternative fibre and what can producers do to make up for any shortfalls will be items up for discussion.

Feds Meat & Wool spokesperson Miles Anderson said the meat and wool sector had scored big wins recently and it was helped by the public becoming aware about the dangers plastics, particularly in fabric, posed.

"We have a working group that has been pretty active in the lead up to this gathering, so I am expecting positive outcomes for our policy team and a strong mandate for direction."