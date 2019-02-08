This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay talks to Kate Taylor about her new book on the history of the Young Farmer of the Year contest, and finds out from Rabobank's Michael Harvey why the dairy industry is keeping an eye on Europe.

This week's top interviews are:

Richard Loe:

Worksafe's Safer Farms Ambassador says the safety message is not getting through to the farming community, following tragic quad bike fatalities over the weekend on farms in Hawkes Bay and King Country.

Zane Moss:

Following on from World Wetlands Day on Saturday, Southland's Fish & Game Field Officer supports calls from Forest & Bird for regional councils to double the wetlands in their catchments.

Steve Maharey:

Is a former Labour Cabinet Minister and former Vice Chancellor of Massey University who opines on the future of our tertiary agricultural training institutions, Jacinda Ardern, Wellbeing Budgets and eating lamb on Waitangi Day.

Kate Taylor:

We chat to the author of 50 Years Young - A History of the Young Farmer of the Year, available at all good bookstores for $50.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader denies that our national day,Waitangi Day, is our national grievance day.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's senior commodity talks climate change, the great GDT auction result and the downside risks facing world trade.