Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Tim Myers, Smiley Barrett, Peter Reidie and Frank Bunce for a preview of this weekend's Farmland's Cup, Crusaders vs Highlanders clash.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor and Lisa Murray:

We head to the hotbed of the Nelson fires with the Minister for Agriculture and then ask the Met Service if Mother Nature will come to the rescue.

Don Carson:

The PR man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association explains the threat of 'extreme' forest fires and says with climate change we can expect to see more rapid growth of trees and an increased fire danger season.

Simon Limmer:

On the eve of heading to Europe and China for a marketing trip, the chief executive of Silver Fern Farms offers us a mid-season pricing update and says that red meat farmers are generally enjoying a good season.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's panel features the Norwood chief executive and his brand ambassador.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent goes in to bat for a protest-battered Don Brash and he has a crack at the PM for not knowing the three articles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Peter Reidie and Frank Bunce:

Ahead of this afternoon's Farmlands Cup Crusaders v Highlanders clash at Southbridge we catch up with a technically challenged CEO and an All Blacks legend!