The Franklin district's only NZ Young Farmers club has picked up a national award for its community work.

Franklin Young Farmers was named the best NZ Young Farmers club in the country last week.

It was one of four clubs vying for the sought-after accolade.

"We're stoked to have won the award. We've been working hard to rebuild the club over the last three years," said vice-chair Annaliese Goettler.

Franklin Young Farmers now has an active membership of 20 people who have a diverse range of careers.

Franklin Young Farmers' vice-chair Annaliese Goettler. Photo / Supplied

"I work for a veterinary medicines importer. The key thing is you don't have to be a farmer to join the club," she said.

Franklin Young Farmers was recognised for its community work and fundraising efforts for local organisations.

"We run a really fun, interactive event at the Counties Power Pukekohe Show to educate children about food production," said Goettler.

"They have to fish, guess the cuts of meat drawn on a sheep, complete a potato and spoon obstacle course and even milk Doris the cow."

"Doris is made from paper mache and has soft rubber teats. She's very well-travelled and has even been to the National Agricultural Fieldays," she laughed.

Money raised from last year's event was donated to the Rural Support Trust. Riding for the Disabled will benefit from this month's show.

Franklin Young Farmers also organised an alumni and industry night in October which was attended by 90 people.

The event raised $1700, with $850 being donated to the Rural Support Trust.

"It was a fantastic night. It was great that we could bring speakers like Doug Avery and Dr Jacqueline Rowarth to the district," she said.

"Jacqueline spoke about her passion for science and agriculture, and Doug shared his valuable advice about mental wellness."

The club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Blondies in Drury.

NZ Young Farmers has a network of almost 80 clubs across the country.

The Northern region, which includes Franklin, was named best region at the New Holland National Awards in Christchurch.

The awards were part of the AGMARDT NZ Young Farmers Conference.