Today on The Country Jamie Mackay talks to former Horticulture NZ president Julian Raine to find out the latest on the battle against the Tasman fire.

On with the show:

Julian Raine:

The former President of Horticulture New Zealand updates the 'out of control' Nelson fires.

Miles Hurrell:

The interim chief executive of Fonterra reviews a great GDT auction overnight and pays tribute to his former chairman John Wilson:

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader denies that our national day, Waitangi Day, is our national grievance day.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent updates the devastating Townsville flooding and we ask if coffee and red meat could be killing us.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's senior commodity talks climate change, the great GDT auction result and the downside risks facing world trade.