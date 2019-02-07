Sheep dog triallist Rachel Munn learned a lesson she probably won't forget in a hurry during the annual Wanganui Centre and Feilding club event on the Hodgetts, Adkins and Gallen farms, on Mangapapa Rd, Pakihikura, Hunterville, over the weekend.

Munn with dog Moss all but won the shorthead competition, but was disqualified after Munn stepped out of bounds before her last sheep had crossed the line.

Better luck came for competitor Dermott Mullins who gained intermediate status in winning the shorthead and yard with Jay.

Club member Kelly Jacobs also broke into open company with Gin, winning the Straight hunt.

Secretary Debbie Clare said it was an eventful weekend with 380 runs held over four courses.

The next trial takes place this weekend at Omatane-Kawhatau.

Results

Class 1: 1, G Wellington Rachel 97; 2, G Wellington Murphy 96.25; 3, I Burling Jed 96; 4, L Gratton Abby 95.5; 5, G Walker Lou 95.25.

Inter: 1, L Gratton Abby 95.5; 2, G Walker Lou 95.25; 3, B O'Leary Hine 93.5.

Maiden: K Oliver Pip 89.

Class 2: 1, J Mullins Jay 94.5; 2, P Williams Star 93.5; 3, P Williams Guide 93; 4, G Wellington Rachel 92.5; 5, R Mather Ranger 92.

Inter: J Mullins Jay 94.5. Maiden: R Mather Ranger 92.

Class 3: 1, A Mathews Rex 98; 2, S McNeil Stock 97.5; 3, G Drake Glen 97.25; 4, J McAlley Rowdy 97; 5, N Robertson Quin 96.5.

Inter: N Robertson Quin 96.5 Maiden: K Farrell Dime 95.

Class 4: 1, K Jacobs Gin 97.5; 2, K Te Huia Jug 96; 3, J Shrubsall Manson 94.5; 4, A Gilbertson Jax 94.1; 5, H Gibbs Soph 94.

Inter: K Jacobs Gin 97.5. Maiden: K Te Huia Jug 96.