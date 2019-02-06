The large number of entries in the Dannevirke and Districts A&P shearing and woolhandling last Friday delighted organiser Jane Leogreen despite running out of sheep, restricting the number of animals available for the finals.
And with eight current and former world champions competing they were star-studded events, with shearers and woolhandlers looking to make the New Zealand team for
this year's world event in Le Dorat, central France, in July.
Brian Beale, president of the A&P Society, was pleased with how well the newly refurbished shearing facilities were working, a feature appreciated by those behind the scenes as well as shearers and judges. Simon Hales provided the top-quality sheep.
Results:
Dannevirke A and P Show shearing and woolhandling championships on Friday, February 1, 2019:
Open final: Rowland Smith (Hastings) 15min 38sec, 53.73pts, 1; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 17min 27sec, 62.07pts, 2; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 16mins, 64.06pts, 3; Darren Alexander (Whangamomona/Havelock North) 18min 23sec, 68.65pts, 4.
Woolhandling:
Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne) 32.53pts, 1; Sheree Alabaster (Taihape) 40.59pts, 2; Eramiha Neho (Dannevirke) 41.37pts, 3.