Today on The Country, Kieran McAnulty and Hamish Walker debate the future of funding for agricultural training institutions in New Zealand.

Steve Maharey:

Is a former Labour Cabinet Minister and former Vice Chancellor of Massey University who opines on the future of our tertiary agricultural training institutions, Jacinda Ardern, Wellbeing Budgets and eating lamb on Waitangi Day.

Nathan Penny:

He calls himself the Oracle. We call him 'Pollyanna Penny'. Today we ask ASB's Rural Economist for his thoughts on tonight's GDT auction and the state of the agricultural nation.

Kate Taylor:

We chat to the author of 50 Years Young - A History of the Young Farmer of the Year, available at all good bookstores for $50.

Kieran McAnulty/Hamish Walker:

Today's panel features two young rural MPs who agree to disagree on the future of funding for our tertiary agricultural training institutions.

Jon Ray:

Courtesy of Tui, we give away two double passes to the Battle of the Breweries!