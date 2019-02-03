Worksafe is investigating after a 59-year-old Maniototo man was killed while trimming a tree in Ranfurly last month.

Central Otago sub-area supervisor Senior Sergeant Clint Wright said emergency services were called to an address in Davies St, about 11.30am on Saturday, January 26.

A 59-year-old Ranfurly man had fallen from a height while trimming a tree on someone else's property.

The man died at the scene before emergency services arrived, Wright said.

No chainsaw was involved in the incident, he said.

Police were not releasing the man's name, but the incident had been referred to the coroner and WorkSafe was investigating the incident, Wright said.

A WorkSafe spokesman said the incident had happened at a business address, but no other information could be provided.