Thirty-two properties remain infected with Mycoplasma bovis, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries' latest update.

This is two fewer than at the same time last week.

The number includes nine North Island and 23 South Island active Infected Properties (IPs), made up of 16 dairy farms, 15 beef farms and one other farm.

Half, or 16 of the active infected properties are in the Canterbury region.

All active infected properties are under quarantine controls. These controls restrict the movement of stock and equipment on and off those farms to contain the disease.

Active infected properties have yet to be depopulated, cleaned, and have their restrictions lifted.

So far, 59 properties have had their IP controls lifted.

MPI says it has received 664 compensation claims, the value of claims assessed is $50.1 million and $40.9 million in claims has been paid.