This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Hayley Gourley to find out about Rabobank's Agribusiness Outlook for 2019, and chats to Brian McKechnie about a certain underarm bowling incident at the MCG, 38 years ago.

This week's top interviews are:

Te Radar:

We catch up with the voice behind the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest, with the first of the Regional Finals (Otago Southland) getting underway in Milton on February 16.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a leading rural academic who goes into bat for farmers and takes Fish and Game to task over today's hot topic - water quality.

Damien O'Connor:

Earlier this morning we caught up with the Minister for Agriculture in Nelson as he struggled to make it to Wellington for today's Cabinet meeting. We agreed about John Wilson but not about a capital gains tax.

Nathan Guy:

The former Minister for Primary Industries pays tribute to John Wilson, comments on the Horowhenua heatwave and attacks the prospect of a red meat tax.

Hayley Gourley:

Rabobank's GM Country Banking gives us a sneak preview of the 2019 Agribusiness Outlook where the highlight is the likelihood of a three-peat of profitable farming seasons.

Brian McKechnie:

Thirty eight years on, to the day, from the most infamous controversy in New Zealand sport, we talk to the man who was front and centre of the underarm incident at the MCG.