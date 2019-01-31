Content brought to you by Fonterra.

It will be a big year financially for Fonterra, as the dairy co-op moves it focus to getting back to basics after a "tough" 2018.

Chief Financial Officer Marc Rivers told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum, that Fonterra had plans to pay its debt and to get back to being "the strong co-op that we are."

As the new CFO, Rivers said his approach would be "finding the truth," and "being the objective voice ... that helps us in making better decisions."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

To achieve this, Rivers said he would surround himself "with the best possible people," and create an environment where colleagues feel able to "speak their mind."

"I think that's really critical, because there are plenty of smart folks around. Just let them have their say and you'll have a better chance of coming up with the best decision."

Fonterra had already started making changes with more detailed annual results at the end of last year said Rivers.

'People really appreciated the amount of disclosure that we provided."

Also in today's interview: Rivers talks about his background and pays tribute to former Fonterra chairman John Wilson who died earlier this week.

Listen below:

GET THE BEST RURAL NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE COUNTRY NEWSLETTER

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY | Listen

The Country - John Wilson edition

29 Jan, 2019 1:00pm
Quick Read
THE COUNTRY | Listen

Listen: Positive start to year for Fonterra brands

25 Jan, 2019 6:00am
Quick Read
THE COUNTRY | Dairy

Listen: How two summers have affected dairy product prices

16 Jan, 2019 1:30pm
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY

Fran O'Sullivan: Brain tumour felled Fonterra's last hands on chairman

30 Jan, 2019 5:00am
5 minutes to read