There are still some sites left for businesses and organisations at this year's Lawrence Lions Club's McKeown Farmarama.

Event organiser Dave Robertson said exhibitors should book as soon as possible for the agricultural showcase, which attracted big numbers of farmers, many of whom were hoping to spend on bargains.

Farmers also often bought product weeks later based on what they had seen at Farmarama, he said.

Farmarama, which has been held every two years since 1994, is a showcase for agricultural vehicles, equipment, services and sundry supplies and consumables.

Advertisement

The event will be held at the Lawrence gymkhana grounds on Thursday, February 28 and Friday, March 1.

''It is a farming show for farmers and the exhibitors will be keeping their pencils sharp,'' Robertson said.

As Farmarama was designed for farmers who wanted to buy, and exhibitors who wanted to sell, celebrity guests and a product auction were no longer included as in past years.

''It is becoming more popular each year but we don't have huge crowds as it is held during the week and is not designed for town people.

''Distractions tend to drag farmers away from the exhibitors, who are trying to do business.''

In addition to farming machinery, vehicles and equipment, and services, several studs will have stock on show, and there will also be food and refreshment stalls.

''Farmarama is a community fundraiser for the Lions,'' Robertson said.

Money raised went into a common fund and was then distributed to clubs, groups and organisations within the community as well as the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust.

''We have no specific projects but give the funds to deserving causes with a focus on the young and elderly.''

Sites can be booked on 021337-943.