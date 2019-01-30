Canterbury farmers are being warned to keep animals safely fenced, after dozens of wandering stock incidents in the past few months.

The NZ Transport Agency's Canterbury Journey Manager Lee Wright said wandering stock posed serious safety risks to all road users, not only on the state highway network, but also on local roads.

From November 2018, to January 21, 2019, there have been 65 incidents of wandering stock reported on state highway roads across central and north Canterbury, (North of the Rakaia River, to Kaikoura), with 17 of these on State Highway 75, (the busy road to Akaroa/ Banks Peninsula).

"When animals are wandering on highways, they present a significant hazard for anyone driving and there is the potential for serious injury, and even fatal crashes as a result," she said.

Rural property owners are liable for any damage caused by their animals and if they cause a crash and negligence is proven, the livestock owner may be prosecuted.

"It is important property and livestock owners are aware of their responsibilities under the law and check to ensure their farm animals remain adequately fenced in – for the sake of the animals and all road users."

People should report wandering stock to the Police's 555 free cellphone service, or 111 for an emergency.

Drivers can also report incidents to the Transport Agency's 0800 4 HIGHWAYS service.

• Three pieces of legislation cover wandering stock: the Crimes Act 1961, the Animal Law Reform Act 1989 and the Impounding Act 1955.

