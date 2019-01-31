Entries are now open for the second Kimbolton Sculpture Festival, which will be staged on April 6 in Kimbolton, and the New Zealand Rural Sculpture Awards.

Tony Waugh described the festival as a unique event that targeted rural people, especially farmers, who were urged to have a go at sculpting, and forget about commodity prices and the weather for a while.

Last year's inaugural event attracted more than 100 entries and a crowd of more than 3000 people.

This time there was $15,000 to be won, with $5000 for the New Zealand Rural Sculpture Award and $2000 for the New Zealand Creative Cocky Award.

"Last year saw the No 8 wire mentality come out in force with entries from Kaeo to Timaru and everywhere in between," Mr Waugh said.

"Everything from a replica of the extinct Haast Eagle, Pouakai, made from shearing cutters, horseshoes and old tools, to a life-sized horse made from bicycle tyres grabbed the judge's eyes.

Visitors were astounded at the quality of the sculptures, made from items found in farm sheds. Some were made of wood, others using mower blades and saw parts, steel and paper mache.

"Most of the artists welded, riveted or glued junk together to form the finished product."

Exhibitors had told the organisers and judges how entering the awards had given them the opportunity to express their passion for art and to showcase making something out of nothing, with its own rewards in terms of their mental health and wellbeing.

"There's still time to get to your shed and show what you can do — grab a chainsaw, some welding gear or just chip away," Mr Waugh added.

"You can build. You can fix. Now create. You never know what you can do unless you try. You might even be able to sell your creation." Details are at www.ruralart.co.nz.