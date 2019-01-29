Emergency services were called to Awamoko, North Otago, just after 10am after a trailer attached to a stock truck rolled on the Georgetown-Pukeuri Rd (State Highway 83).

A police spokeswoman said stock were on board, but there were ''no major injuries''. An ambulance headed to the scene was stood down.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said no extrication was needed as the driver and the animals were out of the vehicle.

At 12.30pm the truck and trailer were removed from the ditch and was back on the road.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
GET THE BEST RURAL NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE COUNTRY NEWSLETTER

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY | Dairy

Farmer shocked heifers missing

28 Jan, 2019 8:12am
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Environment

Farmers told to make more effort with rabbit control

30 Jan, 2019 10:45am
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Lifestyle

Stolen trailer replaced by Levin local

25 Jan, 2019 2:12pm
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY

Win an Oleo-Mac GS35 lightweight chainsaw

28 Jan, 2019 9:06am
Quick Read