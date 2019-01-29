Emergency services were called to Awamoko, North Otago, just after 10am after a trailer attached to a stock truck rolled on the Georgetown-Pukeuri Rd (State Highway 83).

A police spokeswoman said stock were on board, but there were ''no major injuries''. An ambulance headed to the scene was stood down.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said no extrication was needed as the driver and the animals were out of the vehicle.

At 12.30pm the truck and trailer were removed from the ditch and was back on the road.