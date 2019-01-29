Today The Country pays tribute to former Fonterra chairman John Wilson who died from cancer yesterday at the age of 54.

On with the show:

Mike Petersen:

New Zealand's Special Trade Envoy and the former chairman of Beef + Lamb New Zealand pays tribute to his old university mate John Wilson plus he comments on Brexit and the Hawke's Bay heatwave.

Advertisement

John Monaghan:

The current chairman of Fonterra pays tribute to his predecessor .

Damien O'Connor:

Earlier this morning we caught up with the Minister for Agriculture in Nelson as he struggled to make it to Wellington for today's Cabinet meeting. We agreed about John Wilson but not about a capital gains tax.

Fiona Gower:

The National President of Rural Women NZ laments the damning family violence stats which suggest 39 per cent of rural women will experience violence, compared to 33 per cent of urban women.

Nathan Guy:

The former Minister for Primary Industries pays tribute to John Wilson, comments on the Horowhenua heatwave and attacks the prospect of a red meat tax.