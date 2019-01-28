A rural fire incident management team will be stationed in Clyde on Thursday, in case fire breaks out in Central Otago.

Otago principal rural fire officer Graeme Still said high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity would be at their peak in the area on Thursday, and Clyde was central to the areas most at risk of fire.

"The fire danger will be at its highest on Thursday.''

He said the team would be in Clyde all day, monitoring the situation, and if fire broke out anywhere around Wanaka, Cromwell, Alexandra, Roxburgh or Ranfurly, the team could reach it relatively quickly.

Helicopters have not been put on stand-by, but calls have been made to aviation companies to make sure helicopters with monsoon buckets would be available to fly to certain areas of Central Otago at short notice, if needed, he said.

Apart from the team in Clyde, it would be business as usual for the rest of the southern region's fire stations.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 30degC or more for most of this week in Central Otago as a heatwave rolls over the southern region.

MetService is predicting 33degC in Alexandra and 32degC in Wanaka on Thursday.

The mix of high temperatures and dry ground conditions has rural firefighters on high alert.

Mr Still said as the week progressed, the fire danger would rise to "extreme'' in many places.

As a result, no fire permits were being issued at present.

He advised residents to be extra careful about discarding cigarette butts, mowing lawns, hay and silage contracting, and any other activity that created heat or could cause a spark.