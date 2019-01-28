A couple who took their boat into Fiordland without a valid Clean Vessel Pass will have to repay inspection and clean up costs after their vessel was found to have a potentially high-risk species attached to it.

The boat was discovered as part of a joint agency compliance trip in the area earlier this month, and was suspected to contain Sabella spallanzanii on board, commonly known as Mediterranean Fan Worm.

Environment Southland director of operations Jonathan Streat said the couple were very upset to discover they had transported a potentially high-risk species into the protected area.

"This boat had been cleaned some time ago and the owners had a Clean Vessel Pass, which they didn't realise had expired. Initially the hull appeared relatively clean but on further inspection of the niche areas, Sabellid species along with oysters, mussels and barnacles were found."

The exact species of Sabella has yet to be formally identified to confirm whether it is a native or pest species, but any suspected Sabella spallanzanii is a worrying find due to the invasive nature of this species he said.

All signs of the suspected Sabella were removed by divers, with the vessel then ordered to travel directly to Bluff where it was hauled out and fully cleaned, before the couple were able to continue their journey.

Another two vessels were found in Fiordland without Clean Vessel Passes and although they were not found to be carrying any pests, they will be still required to pay for the underwater inspection for breaching the rules.

Vessels travelling in Fiordland must obtain a Clean Vessel Pass, which is free, with applicants subject to "a number of rules and standards that must be met by all vessels entering within one nautical mile of the landward boundary of the Fiordland Marine Area" when applying according to the Environment Southland website.