Celine Walters hopes to encourage New Zealand's best and brightest Year 11 and 12 students to choose agriculture as a career.

The Rabobank Waikato Agri-leadership programme director told The Country's Jamie Mackay that she herself was spurred to study agribusiness after attending a talk by Dr Jacqueline Rowarth.

"Being a townie I actually thought it was more about practical farming and I didn't realise how many business and science opportunities are available."

"She helped inspire me so I wanted to pass on the inspiration to the next generation and try to open other people's eyes."

Also in today's interview: Walters explains what the students get up to at the Rabobank Waikato Agri-leadership programme.