Today on The Country, Jamie catches up with Sir Brian Lochore to find out how their team ended up coming last in a recent golf tournament.

On with the show:

Sir Brian Lochore:

We find our Roving North Island Farming Ambassador on a South Island sojourn and on today's lunchtime menu is grass, golf and the state of rugby in the provinces.

Nathan Penny:

ASB's Rural Economist comments on mortgage rates, the possible Brexit fallout for New Zealand farmers and healthy state of the dairy, red meat, forestry and horticulture industries.

Nathan Guy:

We track down National's Spokesperson for Agriculture on his Horowhenua dairy farm where his mind is very much on Brexit in the UK.

Blair McClean:

Our resident viticulture expert talks about falling domestic wine consumption and whether craft beer is the culprit?

Julia Jones:

KPMG's effervescent Farm Enterprise Specialist makes an excellent debut on The Country.