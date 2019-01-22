Today on The Country, Jamie catches up with Sir Brian Lochore to find out how their team ended up coming last in a recent golf tournament.
On with the show:
Sir Brian Lochore:
We find our Roving North Island Farming Ambassador on a South Island sojourn and on today's lunchtime menu is grass, golf and the state of rugby in the provinces.
Nathan Penny:
ASB's Rural Economist comments on mortgage rates, the possible Brexit fallout for New Zealand farmers and healthy state of the dairy, red meat, forestry and horticulture industries.
Nathan Guy:
We track down National's Spokesperson for Agriculture on his Horowhenua dairy farm where his mind is very much on Brexit in the UK.
Blair McClean:
Our resident viticulture expert talks about falling domestic wine consumption and whether craft beer is the culprit?
Julia Jones:
KPMG's effervescent Farm Enterprise Specialist makes an excellent debut on The Country.
