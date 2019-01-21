Three new properties have tested positive for Mycoplasma bovis.

A beef farm in the Far North, a beef farm in South Canterbury and a dairy farm in Otago are now listed as Infected Properties (IPs).

Six properties had their Restricted Place notice status revoked, including five Infected Properties.

Four of the revoked IPs are in Canterbury and one is in Tasman.

MPI says that nationally, the number of 'active' infected properties is 34, (as at January 18, 2019) .

Source / MPI

There are fewer than 200 properties on a Notice of Direction (NoD).

MPI says all active infected properties are under quarantine controls.

These controls restrict the movement of stock and equipment on and off those farms to contain the disease.

Active infected properties have yet to be depopulated, cleaned, and have their restrictions lifted.