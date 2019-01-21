Beef + Lamb NZ says a recent report suggesting people eat less red meat should not concern New Zealanders too much.

The report, released by the EAT-Lancet Commission, focuses on European and North American diets and productions systems, says Beef + Lamb's Chief Insight Officer, Jeremy Baker.

"New Zealanders don't actually eat, by western standards, massive amounts of meat," Baker told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

The report is actually a chance to highlight the importance of sustainable, grass-fed red meat which is produced in countries such as New Zealand says Baker.

Advertisement

"It's good for us and it's good for the planet."

Beef + Lamb also disagrees with the report's suggestion that people should limit their red meat intake to 98 grams per week.

"A healthy amount is 500 grams a week. That is what the health department in New Zealand recommends."

However, there is too much of a good thing says Baker who suggests eating lean red meat as part of a balanced diet.

"The key thing is how much fibre you're getting, not how much red meat you're getting."

"If you're not eating the vegetables that go with it [red meat], then that's when it starts to become problematic.