With "grass for Africa" in the words of one Waipukurau farmer, bidding was vigorous at the Dannevirke Dairy Beef sale on January 15.

PGG Wrightson's had the most registered buyers in a long time, strong interest from Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa bolstering local interest.

There were 600 dairy bulls and heifers up for sale, the average at $587/head.

BC and FE Murdoch's Autumn born heifers reached $765/head.

Half the sale was Friesian bulls with the best pens clearing $600/head and no significant offering dropping below $500/head.

The biggest crowd in a long time bid vigorously.

Beef bulls also fetched premium prices, the top ranging between $630/head and $670/head, Hereford crosses being the favoured kiwi cross. There were some Angus, Speckled Park, Belted Galloways and Ayrshire crosses, Speckled Park being most sought after at $610.

There was less demand for these belted Galloways selling at $490/head.

There were more beef heifers than beef bulls offered and top pens reached over $600/head, most selling in the mid-$500 range.

Top Friesian bull price of $735/head went to Bob and Vivienne Bell.

PGG Wrightson's plans another dairy beef sale on January 29 if demand is sufficient.