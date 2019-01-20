With "grass for Africa" in the words of one Waipukurau farmer, bidding was vigorous at the Dannevirke Dairy Beef sale on January 15.
PGG Wrightson's had the most registered buyers in a long time, strong interest from Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa bolstering local interest.
There were 600 dairy bulls and heifers up for sale, the average at $587/head.
Half the sale was Friesian bulls with the best pens clearing $600/head and no significant offering dropping below $500/head.
Beef bulls also fetched premium prices, the top ranging between $630/head and $670/head, Hereford crosses being the favoured kiwi cross. There were some Angus, Speckled Park, Belted Galloways and Ayrshire crosses, Speckled Park being most sought after at $610.
There were more beef heifers than beef bulls offered and top pens reached over $600/head, most selling in the mid-$500 range.
PGG Wrightson's plans another dairy beef sale on January 29 if demand is sufficient.