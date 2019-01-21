Wakefield shearer Travers Baigent scored his second win of the season and the fifth open class title of his career at the Golden Bay A and P Show at Takaka on Saturday.

Among one of the smallest entries of shearers at shows in the Top of the South region, Baigent still managed to give the public their money's worth in a three-man final of 20 lambs each, which he shore in 17min 33sec, 40 seconds clear of runner-up Paul Hodges, of Reefton.

Ultimately Baigent, who won the Nelson show final in November, beat Hodges by 3.86pts, while circuit veteran Chris Jones, of Blenheim, was third.

Local shearer and competition organiser Nick Nalder won the Open Plate, but there was no senior final.

The intermediate and junior events, were won respectively by Phelan Hopley, of Takaka, and Kimberley MacLean, of Motueka.

It was one of six shearing sports competitions throughout the country from Friday to Sunday.

RESULTS from the Golden Bay A and P Show Shears at Takaka on Saturday, January 19, 2019:

Open final (20 sheep): Travers Baigent (Wakefield) 17min 33.13sec, 63.71pts, 1; Paul Hodges (Reefton/Geraldine) 18min 13.35sec, 67.67pts, 2; Chris Jones (Blenheim) 20min 14sec, 72.4pts, 3.

Open Plate (12 sheep): Nick Nalder (Takaka) 12min 1.16sec, 50.06pts, 1; Enkhnasan Chuluunbaatar (Mongolia/Takaka) 14min 22.18sec, 56.03pts, 2; Frank Bint (Tapawera) 13min 15.25sec, 57.01pts, 3.

Intermediate final (5 sheep): Phelan Hopley (Takaka) 8min 51.97sec, 45.8pts, 1; Pax Leetch (Kaikoha) 11min 54.04sec, 59.3pts, 2.

Junior final (3 sheep): Kimberley MacLean (Motueka) 11min 38.069sec, 53.24pts, 1; Josh MacLean (Motueka) 10min 57.15sec, 79.52pts, 2.

Cleanshear (2 sheep): Travers Baigent (Wakefield) 7.5pts, 1; Chris Jones (Blenheim) 11.5pts, 2; Kimberley MacLean (Motueka) 16.5pts, 3.