A giant catamaran built in Palmerston North has been stopping traffic around the Manawatū for the past few days as it made its way from the city to the boat ramp in Foxton.

The monster cat spend the Wednesday night in Himatangi, waiting for the opportunity to start the second half of its journey, starting at 4am on Thursday morning.

One half of The Beast on its way to Foxton Beach yesterday morning.

Levin photographer Darryl Butler was on the scene Thursday morning and said it took two hours for the boat to get into Foxton.

At quarter to eight in the morning it had reached Manawatū College in Foxton, attracting scores of onlookers.

The Beast came close to power poles on the journey to Foxton Beach.

As the convoy travelled Electra workers were on hand to take down and put back up powerlines as the catamaran was too high to fit comfortably underneath.

Labelled The Beast the behemoth is 40m long and 12m wide and was built by Profab Engineering in Palmerston North, reportedly for Michael Hill, the jeweller. Foxton locals spoken to by Mr Butler reported having seen Mr Hill in the convoy.

The movement of huge boat The Beast attracted the attention of onlookers.

The boat made the trip in two halves and will be put together on Friday after which the final fittings will be taken care off. It will be several weeks before the catamaran will be ready to launch.