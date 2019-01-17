Trucks, tractors, diggers, police cars and more will be on display for the Touch A Truck event raising money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

The event, created by the members of the Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade, is a chance for kids big and small to get hands-on experience with some large machinery that was normally hands-off.

But there is room for more and organisers are calling on those who own machinery to touch base and become involved.

Co-organiser Willie Popata, a former Kamo brigade member now a senior firefighter with Ngunguru brigade, said about 50 vehicles were going to be available on the day. However, the event venue at Hurupaki School could hold plenty more.

Advertisement

It is the fourth year the Kamo brigade have held the event and through donations at the gate have raised thousands of dollars for the cancer charity.

Popata said there would be a real carnival atmosphere this year with plenty of other activities for the kids including a bouncy castle.

He said residents could expect to hear a few sirens during the event which ran from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, January 27.

Meanwhile firefighters across Northland are training for the gut-busting climb up the Skytower in Auckland this coming May.

Police constable and Kamo volunteer firefighter Andrew Ivey said he was going to be on the startline again this year, having completed 13 climbs previously.

Popata had completed the Sky Tower challenge several times and reckoned it was a daunting task if you hadn't trained for the 1105 steps.

If anyone wanted to sponsor a firefighter for the stairclimb go to https://firefightersclimb.org.nz/ or if you have machinery or a vehicle to use on the Touch A Truck day contact Willie Popata 027 483 7486.