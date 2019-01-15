There is only one significant change to the schedule for the North Hokianga A&P Association's 105th show at Broadwood on February 16 — there will be no place for beef and dairy cattle, or the young handlers' competition, traditionally staged in conjunction with the Kaitaia show a week later.

Secretary Helen McCready said the decision to exclude cattle had not been taken lightly, but the association felt it had to take a strong position in support of the Ministry for Primary Industries' efforts to control the spread of Mycoplasma bovis, and to eradicate it.

"We really appreciate the support we have received from competitors, exhibitors, sponsors and the public," she added, "but a core part of our show is to support the agricultural aspect of our community."

Horse, pony and other outdoor entries close Wednesday February 13, but entries in the hall (garden produce, home produce, fruit, cooking, needlework, art and craft, photography, knitting and crochet, dahlias, floral art and cut flowers) will be accepted at the hall across the road from the showgrounds until 10.30am on February 16. (Contact Mrs McCready on (09) 409-5857, email nthhokiangaandp@hotmail.com).

The schedule includes two colouring competitions, one for children and another for adults.

Meanwhile the Kaitaia and Districts A&P Association's 131st show, on Saturday February 23, will feature all the traditional competitions, including classes for beef, dairy cows and young handlers.

Entries close on Friday February 16. The schedule is available at Farmlands, Farm Source and Wrightson's, all in Kaitaia.

The indoor schedule for Kaitaia is available at DD Gold, McCarthny Mitre 10, Farm Source and the library at Te Ahu.