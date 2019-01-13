Despite heavy rain, the Cherry Chaos celebration of the fruit went ahead yesterday evening in Roxburgh.

Preparing to throw cherries at an opposing team during the obstacle race are (from left) Geordie Thompson (13) of Roxburgh, Meg Macdougall (13), of Millers Flat and Fergus (13) and Corey Wright (11), both of Ettrick.

The event celebrates cherries and the fruit's contribution to the Teviot Valley.

Teams from pack-houses and orchards compete in an obstacle race and tug-of-war, while there are cherry slides and a cherry baking competition.

Advertisement

Vast quantities of cherries are thrown and squished.

- Yvonne O'Hara