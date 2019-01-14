Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrates our new listeners by interviewing some prominent Aucklanders.

On with the show:

Sir John Key:

The former PM is our 'Aucklander of the Day' as we ponder the risks to farming in 2019 from increased bank funding costs, trade wars, Brexit and Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Dick Tayler:

We talk to our Roving South Island Farming Ambassador, and one of New Zealand's greatest athletes, about mental health and his own battle with depression.

Fran O'Sullivan:

We catch up with NZME's Head of Business on the state of the economy and look at what promises to be a watershed year for Fonterra.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky - one a card-carrying member of the Nats, the other The Country's resident liberal.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on the prospects for the remainder of the summer.