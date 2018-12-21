This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Emma Higgins to find out why Rabobank dropped its forecast 2018-19 milk price and asks Jim Hopkins to name his Ag person of the year.

This week's top interviews are:

Steve Allen:

The chairman of the highly-successful Waikato-based Tatua Dairy Co-operative (aka the little co-op that could) looks at the way forward for the New Zealand dairy industry and says he has plenty of faith in Fonterra.

Dr Doug Edmeades:

Is a Hamilton-based soil scientist who takes Greenpeace to task over its attacks on the fertiliser industry and the use of nitrogen fertilisers.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture looks back on the 2018 farming year and forward to better biosecurity at our borders.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who pokes some borax at 2018 plus he names his Ag Person and Politician of the Year.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's Dairy Analyst explains why the bank has dropped its forecast 2018-19 milk price down to $6.25.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM (and our Politician of the Year) joins us for his final "I told you so" session of 2018.

Listen below:

