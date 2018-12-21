This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Emma Higgins to find out why Rabobank dropped its forecast 2018-19 milk price and asks Jim Hopkins to name his Ag person of the year.
This week's top interviews are:
Steve Allen:
The chairman of the highly-successful Waikato-based Tatua Dairy Co-operative (aka the little co-op that could) looks at the way forward for the New Zealand dairy industry and says he has plenty of faith in Fonterra.
Dr Doug Edmeades:
Is a Hamilton-based soil scientist who takes Greenpeace to task over its attacks on the fertiliser industry and the use of nitrogen fertilisers.
Damien O'Connor:
The Minister of Agriculture looks back on the 2018 farming year and forward to better biosecurity at our borders.
Jim Hopkins:
Is a rural raconteur who pokes some borax at 2018 plus he names his Ag Person and Politician of the Year.
Emma Higgins:
Rabobank's Dairy Analyst explains why the bank has dropped its forecast 2018-19 milk price down to $6.25.
Winston Peters:
The Deputy PM (and our Politician of the Year) joins us for his final "I told you so" session of 2018.
Listen below: