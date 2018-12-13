This year Rabobank and The Country ran a competition to find a worthy rural project for the Good Deeds Initiative.

The winner would not only receive $5000 toward their community project, but also a working bee made up of volunteers from Rabobank and The Country.

The lucky recipient of this year's prize was Whareama School, near Masterton.

The kids had many projects lined up so The Country's Rowena Duncum and the team at Rabobank rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in.

Advertisement

Listen to Rowena's interview with Rabobank's Matt Hood, the parent who nominated Whareama School Sarah Tatham, and principal Darren Kerr.



Rabobank's Lower North Island regional manager Rua Crofskey attended the working bee and said it provided a fantastic opportunity for the bank to support Whareama School and the local community.

"The school did a wonderful job hosting us and we were able to make some really good progress with the various projects," says Crofskey.

"It was great to get together as a team and give something back to a rural community that supports our business."

Check out the Good Deeds team in action in the photo gallery below.

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 14: The Whareama School pupils perform the Ko Wairarapa haka. Image 2 of 14: The Whareama School pupils perform the Ko Wairarapa haka. Image 3 of 14: The team get to grips with the work needed to be done for the mountain bike track. Image 4 of 14: Ready to tackle the mountain bike track! Image 5 of 14: Sunken trampoline - before. Image 6 of 14: Rabobank's Craig Clare takes a breather from working on the sunken trampoline. Image 7 of 14: Finished! Rabobank's Grant Perry shows off the finished sunken trampoline. Image 8 of 14: Rabobank's Byron Taylor works on the garden beds with Sarah (left) and Poppy Tatham. Image 9 of 14: Rabobank's Byron Taylor, Bryana Jenkins, Lola White, Poppy Tatham and Rane Silvester show off their work with a German visitor and Rowena Duncum from The Country. Image 10 of 14: All finished - the garden beds are planted and ready to grow. Image 11 of 14: Rabobank's Matt Hood helps Chloe Roberts drill holes in art work to be hung around the school. Image 12 of 14: Taking a well-earned break is Rowena Duncum (left) Oscar Sandall, Kaitlyn O'Neale (standing), Freddy Tatham, Bayley Williams, Mathew Byl, Luke Fairbrother, and Rabobank's Kerry Hunt. Image 13 of 14: Rabobank and The Country's Good Deeds team with the hard-working pupils from Whareama School. Image 14 of 14: Image 1 of 14: The Whareama School pupils perform the Ko Wairarapa haka.

The Country's Executive Producer Rowena Duncum also had a great day.

"It's not often you get the chance to walk into somewhere in rural New Zealand, then walk out again some five hours later thinking 'We've made a real difference here.'"

"The smiles on the kids faces as they saw their projects coming to fruition, then even bigger ones, as their projects reached completion some 6-7 months after commencing, was truly something to behold," says Duncum.

"Hearing Principal Darren Kerr, a teacher for 22 years, say this was one of the best days of his teaching career really summed it up."

Duncum feels that Rabobank and The Country really did make a difference at Whareama School, "that will benefit generations to come."