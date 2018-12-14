Six projects to improve access and vegetation on Waimarino rivers and streams are getting funding from the Ngā Wai Ora o te Whangaehu grants programme.

The money is from the Freshwater Improvement Fund to help improve the Whangaehu Catchment, and from Horizons Regional Council.

The programme aims to assist community groups to complete projects that will help achieve the aspirations of the community in improving the health of the catchment.

Horizons councillor and Ngā Wai Ora o te Whangaehu Governance Group chairman Bruce Rollinson said seven applications were received, of which six were successful.

"This is a positive result for the programme launch. We hope word of mouth from this year's recipients will encourage others in the community to apply next year."

Funding for the Ngā Wai Ora o te Whangaehu grants programme comes from both the Freshwater Improvement Fund (administered through the Ministry for the Environment), and Horizons Regional Council. The funding pool of $33,333 was completely allocated.

Much of the Whangaehu Catchment covers rural landscape that doesn't otherwise receive much attention in terms of river access.

Three of the projects are focused on improved track access to or around waterways; two are for willow removal and riparian planting, and the last one will focus on stream enhancement in the Thames Street Reserve in Ohakune.

This year's funding was awarded to:

* YMCA: to improve the access track from the camp to the Raukawa Falls on the Mangawhero River, and enhance the experience through planting and signage

* Ohakune 2000 Inc: for development of the stream walkway from the Carrot Park to Burns Street and the track around the Meeting of the Waters

* Raetihi Promotions Charitable Trust: for development and enhancement of walkway next to the Makotuku Stream

* Friends of the Mangawhero Walkway: for willow removal and riparian planting along the Mangawhero River

* Mote Katoa Marae: for willow removal and riparian planting along Makotuku River just north of Raetihi

* Ohakune 2000 Inc: to enhance the stream along the Thames St Reserve area.