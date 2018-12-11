This year's harvest of North Otago's acclaimed Jersey Benne new potatoes has finally begun in earnest, after wet weather delayed picking.

Peter Armstrong, of Armstrong and Co, said the early November rain was ''brilliant'' and growth was good. But the two and-a-half weeks of damp, dull conditions in mid-November ''made things a bit tricky''.

Last week the diggers got going and the paddocks were yielding good crops and flavours, Mr Armstrong said.

''There's been too much of the season lost to rain, but I hope we can have a good market into the New Year.''

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Central Rural Life

GET THE BEST RURAL NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE COUNTRY NEWSLETTER

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY | Rural business

Origin labelling law seen as positive move

12 Dec, 2018 11:00am
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Rural business

Cattle shipment third of year at PrimePort Timaru

12 Dec, 2018 9:00am
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Environment

Climate change tough issue for dairying

12 Dec, 2018 8:00am
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Rural business

Internship at AbacusBio 'very fortunate' for Dunedin student

10 Dec, 2018 8:00am
3 minutes to read