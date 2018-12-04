Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay learns about an unusual potential saviour for the strong wool industry - surfboards.

On with the show:

John Brakenridge:

The CEO of the NZ Merino Company says the innovation and Kiwi ingenuity around the world's first wool surfboard could open up a whole new world of opportunity for beleaguered strong wool growers.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture comments on our proposed new mandatory standards for organic farming, whether the government is acting as a bank loaning money to Westland Milk products and why dairy farming isn't so bad after all.

Nathan Penny:

We ask ASB's Rural Economist why our dollar has risen to more than $US69c, he shares his predictions for tonight's penultimate Global Dairy Trade auction for 2018 and we look at the strong prospects for lamb.

Simon Pampena:

Is a social media influencer and a celebrity mathematician who was the MC at the recent Bayer Future of Farming Dialogue Conference in Dusseldorf, Germany. Today he encourages young Kiwis with an enthusiasm for agriculture to apply for the World Youth Ag Summit in Brazil in November 2019 (applications close January 10).

Chelsea Miller/Chanelle O'Sullivan:

Today's panel features the respective founders of Grassroots Media and the Farming Mums NZ Facebook Page.