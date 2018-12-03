Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the world's most famous shearer - Sir David Fagan.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert talks about a cruel mistress who refuses to go quietly.

Geoff Gwyn:

MPI's Director of Response for M. bovis updates the outbreak numbers and defends the under-fire compensation process.

Sir David Fagan:

We talk to the world's most famous shearer about an extensive planting programme on his Te Kuiti dairy farm, the music choice for shearers for speed shears, and we're counting the sleeps until the Western Open 36 hole Pro-Am at the Pio Pio Aria Golf Club.

Blair Drysdale:

Is a northern Southland arable farmer who talks about battling Mother Nature and the challenges of being a first-time hemp grower.

Richard Power:

We head to North Canterbury to yarn to the National Ewe Hogget Competition winner about his field day coming up on Friday.

Listen below:

