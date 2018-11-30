This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay finds out what super heroes and New Zealand pasture have in common with Tim Hunt, and learns how to be a good employer with Ben Allomes.

This week's top interviews were:

Rob Davison:

Sheep and beef farmers achieved another record high lambing percentage this spring, according to Beef + Lamb New Zealand's (B+LNZ) Lamb Crop 2018 report. The average ewe lambing percentage for 2018 was 129.0 per cent, up 1.7 percentage points on last year and up nearly 8 percentage points on the average for the previous 10 years.

Nathan Guy:

National's Spokesperson for Agriculture gets stuck into the state-owned farmer Landcorp and says it shouldn't be meddling by making submissions to Michael Cullen's Tax Working Group.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders the politicization of Pamu and whether we are pandering to political correctness.

Ben Allomes:

We talk to the inaugural winner of the MPI Good Employer Awards - a high profile cow cocky who wears many farming hats.

Tim Hunt:

Rabobank's Australasian Head of Research talks about his presentation to the Pasture Summits this week in Hamilton and Ashburton.

Jim Hopkins:

Is rural raconteur who's not laughing about Dr. Mike Joy's continuing attacks on farming and the rural community over water quality.