On today's show, Jamie catches up with West Coast correspondent Andy Thompson and Federated Farmers President Katie Milne for a yarn about Westland Milk Product's loan from the Provincial Growth Fund.
Read more here: Government lends Westland Milk $9.9 million for new plant
On with the show:
Lisa Murray:
Our Met Service forecaster warns of more December rain after all the November rain!
Andy Thompson:
We head to Hokitika for feedback from yesterday's PGF windfall.
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
Today's panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador of Norwood, our naming sponsors.
Don Carson:
The PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association reflects on what happens when you fail to push the record button in a radio studio.
Katie Milne:
We track down the President of Federated Farmers for a chat about the Provincial Growth Fund's loan for Westland Milk Products.
Listen below: