On today's show, Jamie catches up with West Coast correspondent Andy Thompson and Federated Farmers President Katie Milne for a yarn about Westland Milk Product's loan from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Read more here: Government lends Westland Milk $9.9 million for new plant

On with the show:

Lisa Murray:

Our Met Service forecaster warns of more December rain after all the November rain!

Andy Thompson:

We head to Hokitika for feedback from yesterday's PGF windfall.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador of Norwood, our naming sponsors.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association reflects on what happens when you fail to push the record button in a radio studio.

Katie Milne:

We track down the President of Federated Farmers for a chat about the Provincial Growth Fund's loan for Westland Milk Products.

Listen below:

