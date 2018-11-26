Today on The Country, Monday's resident weather expert Phil Duncan addresses his critics - who accuse him of not being very good at predicting the weather.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert talks about getting outside investment into his business and we ask if there are any dry areas left in New Zealand after all the November rain!

Advertisement

Sir Eion Edgar:

The former Chairman of Forsyth Barr and 'go-to money guy' on The Country talks about uncertainty in world markets, plunging dairy farm values and foreign investment.

Gina Williams:

We talk to one of the leading lights of 'Our Land of Milk and Honey' (Waikato certified organic and robotic dairy farm as well as an apiary and market garden) - winners of the Transforming Food category at Thursday night's NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards.

Murray Taggart:

The Alliance Group Chairman comments on the co-operative's annual results which saw turnover increase from $1.5 to $1.8 billion but profit drop from $20 to $8 million.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.