What's lacking in cows and calves will be made up by horses during this weekend's Stratford A&P Show.

Cattle and calves won't be shown at this year's show due to the threat of Mycoplasma bovis.

There will, however, be larger than usual numbers of horses at the show as it is hosting the Royal Equestrian Event, with hundreds of horses coming from all over the North Island.

Show secretary Vicki Jagersma says there are usually more than 300 cows, cattle and calves registered at the show but the gap will be filled with around 400 horses.

"We believe we will still have a great show without them."

Vicki says cow breeders were supportive in the show's moves to support the ban to help eradicate M. bovis nationally.

Vicki says the Royal Equestrian Event has 37 different sections and 550 different classes, so the public will have a great opportunity to see some top horses in action.

Show goers will have plenty of opportunity to get a taste of rural life with the showing of lambs, goats piglets and pigs.

Pig races as well as the McDonald Farm Barn are always a hit with the crowds. "People just love getting up close with the animals."

Vicki says there are more trade sites this year, with 160 stalls exhibiting and promoting agricultural business, vehicles as well as arts and crafts and food.

Last year was the first time the show featured a chill-out zone featuring live music and entertainment and it was such a success that this year it will be bigger and better.

A new kids' zone will also be featured at the show as well as the rural and urban firefighter competition and the Young Farmers agrikids and agri-teens competitions.

The show will also feature clydesdale horses, a shearing competition, wood chopping and Mahon's Amusement rides and sideshows.

The show is on November 24 and 25 at the Stratford A and P showgrounds, Flint Road.