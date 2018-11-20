The outbreak of Mycoplasma bovis has seen cattle shows cancelled throughout the South Island.



But last week's rebranded New Zealand Agricultural Show, was an opportunity to put a new bio-security protocols into action.

Rangiora High School cattle show team member Zoe Loffhagen said the new regulations were stringent, but necessary.

"It's very strict but it's really good. It means no one can pass [on] the disease."

All manner of beasts were on display, from alpaca to Clydesdale horses, to typical and unusual sheep breeds.

Blenheim police constable and cattle breeder Richard Van Asch took out the prize for supreme champion beef cattle beast and went on to win supreme animal of the show.

Farm machinery also featured, and Owen Neal from the NZ Vintage Machinery Club (Canterbury) had four tractors on display.

Neal said the large line up of John Deere tractors marks 100 years of the well-known farm machinery brand.

The New Zealand Agricultural Show was formally known as the Canterbury Agricultural Show. Last week was the 156th time the show had taken place.

- The South Today