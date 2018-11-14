The battle of the Mid Canterbury Women's Institutes in the Home Industries Pavilion at the Ashburton A&P Show last month, went to relative newcomers to the Mid Canterbury Federation, Temuka.

There are eight WIs in Mid Canterbury, which includes the Temuka WI and three events at the annual A&P show for WI members to test their abilities.

They are the bay, won by Temuka WI; the WI over 65s cushion cover, won by Jan Robertson, of Temuka, with her Hardanger cushion cover that also earned her the annual Rodd Trophy; and the tray, won by Wakanui WI.

Wakanui WI member Bernice Laird demonstrates craft from yesteryear making rag mats and three-dimensional hook rugs at the Ashburton A&P Show. Photos: Toni Williams

Mid Canterbury Federation of WI president Jude Vaughan said the entries ''just showed the versatility of the WI members, the skill they had accumulated and were prepared to share''.

It was a WI motto to ''teach a skill, share a friendship''.

Netherby WI members, were one of five entries in the the hotly contested bay section. They finished second in the challenge, with a couple of special mentions for their individual display efforts.

In the bay competition, members had to use four items from floral, knitting, sewing, cooking or craft in a display, using the ''colours of the rainbow'' theme.

The winning entry of Temuka WI in the bay competition.

The tray competition involved placing three items: macaroons, a spectacle case and a floral arrangement no higher than 20cm, on a display board measuring 30cm by 50cm.

It had a suffrage theme, with colours of purple, green and white.

The ''WI over 65s'' was an individual competition for WI members aged over 65 to enter a cushion cover, in any medium.

